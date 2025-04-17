Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

