DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Head-To-Head Review

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 20.70% 15.79% 1.17% NatWest Group 16.17% 11.80% 0.64%

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $27.50 billion 1.32 $4.08 billion $2.73 8.92 NatWest Group $36.57 billion 1.38 $5.77 billion $0.67 9.07

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and NatWest Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NatWest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 1 1 0 2.00 NatWest Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats NatWest Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides overdraft facilities; leasing services; factoring, supply chain, and receivable purchase financing services; bank guarantee, secure trading, documentary collection, and letter of credit services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, equity and debt capital market, shares and securities, mutual funds and trading, and bonds and commodities; and private financing, as well as equity trading, foreign exchange, interest rates, and risk advisory services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, working capital, trade finance, auto lease and equipment financing, and corporate finance services, as well as act as an estate agents. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.