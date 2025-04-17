Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This trade represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

