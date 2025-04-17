Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Trading 8.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.61. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 838% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 8.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.60.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
