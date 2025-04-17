DTE Energy (DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.33 and a one year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

