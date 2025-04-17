Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DYAI opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 149.16% and a negative net margin of 188.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

