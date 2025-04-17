Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVSD opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2022 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:EVSD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

