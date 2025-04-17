Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 336.9% in March

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 336.9% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Edap Tms Stock Down 3.7 %

EDAP stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

