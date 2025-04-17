Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EW opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

