Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.31 Million Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

