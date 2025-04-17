Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

