Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Penumbra by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. This trade represents a 79.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PEN opened at $278.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.99 and a 200-day moving average of $250.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.93.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

