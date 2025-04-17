Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,555 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after acquiring an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.