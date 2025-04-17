Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,940,396.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,877,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,350.72. This trade represents a 15.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.