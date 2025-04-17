Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy Q2 Earnings

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Etsy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $1,044,951.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,582.14. This represents a 40.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

