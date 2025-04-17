Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WaFd Q3 Earnings

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in WaFd during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

