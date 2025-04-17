Essential Planning LLC. Buys 83,603 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,271.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,603 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.9 %

NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.