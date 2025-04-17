Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of EVBN opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
