Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVBN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.