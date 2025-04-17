Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

