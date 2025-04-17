Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.