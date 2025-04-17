Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,778,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 411,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

