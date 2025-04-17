Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.79. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

