Federated Hermes Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.