Federated Hermes Inc. Has $558,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

