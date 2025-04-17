Federated Hermes Inc. Has $688,000 Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rambus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 68,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $94,368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

RMBS opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,047,718.49. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,952 shares of company stock worth $6,447,055 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

