Federated Hermes Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 206,962 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

