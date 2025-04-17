Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 288.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

