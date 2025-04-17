Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Shares of ALV opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

