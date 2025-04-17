Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $675,000 Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.68. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

