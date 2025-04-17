Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,526 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

