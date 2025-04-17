Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,343,000 after acquiring an additional 700,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,265,000 after acquiring an additional 432,034 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 884.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 266,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 239,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 984,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,591,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.