Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,592,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

