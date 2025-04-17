Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 272,059 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 272,059 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

