Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 35,997 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after buying an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 182,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NSA opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

