Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,025 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

