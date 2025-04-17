Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Voya Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

