Financial Comparison: Cadeler A/S (CDLR) & Its Peers

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cadeler A/S to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 24.52 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 1.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cadeler A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadeler A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 301 1786 1904 111 2.44

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.99%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 142.99%. Given Cadeler A/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Summary

Cadeler A/S competitors beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.