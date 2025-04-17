First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

About First Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.