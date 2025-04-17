First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
