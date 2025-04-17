First Merchants (FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

