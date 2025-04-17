First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 108,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

