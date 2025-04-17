First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 108,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.
NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.09.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
