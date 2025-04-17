Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Five Below worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.