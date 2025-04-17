Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

