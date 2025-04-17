Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,408,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Flex news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

