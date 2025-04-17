Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Forafric Global Stock Down 8.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

