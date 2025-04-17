Franklin Resources Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235,067 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE AMN opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $699.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

