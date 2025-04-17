Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after buying an additional 438,796 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 965,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 412,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 206,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

