Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4,731.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $837.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

