Future Vision II Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVNNU) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.52. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Future Vision II Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

About Future Vision II Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 30, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

