FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Hawkins Issued By BWS Financial

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.4 %

HWKN opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $71.98 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

