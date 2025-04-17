FY2025 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining Cut by Scotiabank

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

TSE EDV opened at C$40.13 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.83. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.07%.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

